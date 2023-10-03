Braverman: Tories are Trade Union of British People

Braverman’s speech was teased as pure “uncut Suella” and the Home Secretary warned of the migration “hurricane that is coming” as well as branding the Human Rights Act the “Criminal Rights Act”. Guido also believes Suella is the first cabinet minister to mention Susan Hall at Tory Conference…

She ended her speech, which was 13 minutes longer than Hunt’s yesterday, by calling the Tories “the trade union of the British people” and suggesting Shelley’s “Ye are the many, they are the few” as its motto. Echoing Tony Blair’s over-reaching claim that New Labour was “the political-wing of the British people”…