WATCH: Walker Responds to Guido’s Report on His Personal Letter to PM

Iceland boss and failed Tory candidate Richard Walker was quizzed in a frosty interview on Good Morning Britain today over his defection to the Labour party and Guido’s report on his letter to Rishi Sunak. Susanna Reid summed it up well: “Is this not perhaps sour grapes? The reason I ask you this is because the Guido Fawkes Website published a letter from you to the Prime minster, in their words, begging for you to be put on the Conservative candidate list”. Walker’s frigid reply:

“It is mysterious and it was a personal letter, it was private and confidential and it was hand delivered to the Prime Minister. I never received so much as an acknowledgment but I suppose at least I now know it reached its intended recipient.”

At least he’s not taken it personally…