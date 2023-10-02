As the race goes on to win Dorries’ Mid-Bedfordshire seat in two weeks the Labour and LibDem candidates are starting to get sloppy. Labour hopeful Alistair Strathern’s new leaflet is styled as a “My Bedfordshire Story” scrapbook whose conciliatory payoff line hits home… twice. By-elections are no stranger to rushed jobs…

Meanwhile LibDem candidate Emma Holland-Lindsay is sending out “hand-written” letters to “neighbours” across the constituency… from her recently-rented constituency office in Flitwick. She could be living under the desk…

These local communications are about as good as Number 10’s on HS2…