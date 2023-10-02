Hunt Distances Himself From Braverman Over Immigration Speech

Jeremy Hunt appeared on TalkTV this morning putting some distance between himself and Suella Braverman’s immigration speech in the United States last week. Hunt said:

“I am married to an immigrant and I’ve always believed that we benefit massively as a country from welcoming the brightest and best from all over the world. Suella Braverman wouldn’t use my words, I wouldn’t use her words.”

This comes as multiple Tory MPs criticised Braverman’s “alarmist“. Suella’s different emphasis appeals more to the base…