The media is reporting that the axe will finally fall on the Manchester leg of HS2 while Tories are in Manchester, at the same time top government officials are briefing that “no decision has been made”. When will Number 10 get a handle on these botched communications?

Labour are privately delighted at the news that they’ll have a few extra billion to play with. Tory officials rolled out for interview are keeping to the old lines. Off the rails…