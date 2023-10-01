Onward’s shuttle bus to Tory Conference has quite literally crashed on the motorway up to Manchester. Luckily, everyone is absolutely fine.

The team are back on the road in a recovery van, having written off their original vehicle, with Deputy Director Adam Hawksbee telling Guido they were “laughing through the rain” while waiting on the side of the road. The wettest think tank in Westminster certainly lives up to its reputation. This is what happens when you put Seb Payne in the driving seat of a think tank*…

*Payne was not actually behind the wheel…