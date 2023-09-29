The post-Ben Wallace ConHome ranking landscape provides Kemi Badenoch with another gold medal and a solid 12-point lead as even No. 10 describes her media appearances as “magical“. The real battle is for the number two position among the rest of the leadership contenders with only 6 points between Cleverly, Mordaunt, and Braverman. Suella was on only 22 last month as the top positions start to tighten. Everything to play for…

Sunak has bounced back out of the negative ratings as the summer slump ends and the election machine gets into gear but at only 26 points and with 20 ministers coming in below 20, the general picture isn’t optimistic. That said, there were only 697 responses, which is even lower than last month’s ranking. The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference…