A new study from the Civitas think tank says that Net Zero policies are set to cost an eye-watering £4.5 trillion by 2050, worth roughly £6,070 per household every year. Roughly three times the estimates by the Climate Change Committee…

According to Ewen Stewart, Director at Walbrook Economics, the likely cost of Net Zero is set to be a whopping twelve times more expensive than the response to Covid-19, with Civitas claiming “the UK is a global outlier in terms of the strength of its Net Zero commitments“:

“[The UK] already has the most expensive power of any major economy despite being blessed with abundant energy reserves. It has already cut emissions harder and faster than almost all other developed nations, its emissions in a global context are minimal and it is one of a very few countries to tie Net Zero objectives into law with statutory obligation regardless of feasibility or cost. Expenditure on this level and costs imposed on society requires the consent of the governed.”

The Climate Change Committee has claimed the Net Zero transition will cost £1.3 trillion, though Citivas’ report argues they’ve underestimated the cost of building new electricity generating capacity by a staggering £500 billion. This is despite Rishi relaxing green policies last week. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero are already pushing back, claiming they “do not accept these figures”, and “the report fails to recognise the financial savings from lower fuel costs and technological advances.” The polls narrowed as soon as Rishi made the last announcement. Will he take the hint?