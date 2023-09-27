WATCH: Matt Hancock Gets Destroyed in SAS: Who Dares Wins

The first episode of TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins starring former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was released last night. It didn’t disappoint.

In a fierce cross-examination, Hancock was left sweating and squirming in his seat after interrogators pushed him on his handling of the pandemic. After commenting that Hancock “looked like [he was] about to get executed“, the interrogators didn’t hold back, saying: “you think you’re above the rules you established in this country…as far as I’m concerned you showed weak leadership“. Hancock came out with his usual reply, “I fell in love with somebody…” Popcorn at the ready…