GB News have taken Laurence Fox off-air effectively immediately after his rant on Dan Wootton’s show last night, in which he attacked PoliticsJoe’s Ava Evans and claimed he wouldn’t sleep with her.

“Show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman… ever… ever. That little woman has been fed… spoon-fed oppression day after day after day, starting with the lie about the gender pay gap. She’s sat there, and I’m going like, if I met you at a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge. We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that? Show me a self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that.”

The channel, and Wootton himself, released apology statements last night and announced a further investigation. The right and obvious call…