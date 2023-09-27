Good news for the London Tories this week as another poll out today by JL Partners puts her at 32% vs Khan’s 35%. It’s an outer vs inner London split, obviously driven by opposition to the expansion of the ULEZ tax. 3-point leads can be elusive…

Meanwhile Labour cap-in-hand donation emails are clamouring about the”shocking new poll” from the Times this month which “has the Tories just *one percent* behind Labour in London.. We’re neck-and-neck”. Snubbed by Tory party leadership, a buoyant Susan Hall said on Nick Ferrari’s LBC call-in this morning that her party conference speaking slot snub “doesn’t bother me at all“. All Susan needs now is for Jezza to run…