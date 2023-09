Ed Davey has kicked off his conference speech with some kind of torturous stand-up routine. He tried warming up the crowd with an apology to the “clowning community“… and suggested he “used the wrong C word” when describing the Tories. Rayner’s called Tories “scum”, Davey’s suggesting they’re “c**ts”. Labour and the LibDems will get on like a house on fire in a coalition…