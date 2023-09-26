With the Autumn Statement around the corner, His Majesty’s Treasury has called for policy suggestions from… the public. The Treasury took to Twitter/X last night to fish for ideas, perhaps because they don’t yet have any themselves. Desperate times call for desperate measures…

Did you know you can suggest policy ideas for the Autumn Statement?



Head to our representation portal by 5pm on Friday 13 October 2023 to submit your idea.https://t.co/FVbMy6dSLc pic.twitter.com/Rse7uUWxi3 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) September 25, 2023

Entries close on October 13th. Co-conspirators might want to offer some actual conservative ideas… maybe cutting taxes?