Treasury Asks Public to Help Write Autumn Statement mdi-fullscreen

With the Autumn Statement around the corner, His Majesty’s Treasury has called for policy suggestions from… the public. The Treasury took to Twitter/X last night to fish for ideas, perhaps because they don’t yet have any themselves. Desperate times call for desperate measures…

Entries close on October 13thCo-conspirators might want to offer some actual conservative ideas… maybe cutting taxes?
mdi-tag-outline Autumn Budget HM Treasury
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jeremy Hunt
mdi-timer September 26 2023 @ 17:15 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments