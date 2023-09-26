Today the UK is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US state of Washington at the 2023 Boeing Supplier Showcase, in a high-flying deal which will allow UK aviation companies to send engineers and experts to state more easily. The deal will be signed Business and Trade Minister Nusrat Ghani, and will open the door to investor intros, trade missions, and increasing access to procurement markets” for the air industry. This is the sixth MoU signed with the US since the start of 2022…

“Our pact with the state of Washington is a win for the UK, opening a door for our businesses to trade more openly and unlock new opportunities in key sectors.Each US state is a massive global market in its own right, and many have economies larger than the GDP of whole countries. By notching up our sixth such deal we’ve surpassed the £2trillion mark for combined GDP of states who’ve done a deal with the UK, with many more in our sights.”

Another deal with Florida is next on the agenda. The six MoUs signed already give the UK access to a combined £2.2trillion GDP so far – a major boost for Brexit Britain. Now where’s the Free Trade Agreement…