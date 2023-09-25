The Met has managed to draw enough of its firearms officers back into the fold after the 300-strong Kaba walkout over the weekend. The Home Office had asked the army to step in as a contingency…
The Met is now saying that “discussions have been taking place with those officers” over the weekend and London couterterrorism duties can be fulfilled by the Met’s own firearms officers. At ease…
Read the Met’s full statement below:
“On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence agreed to provide the Met with counterterrorism support as a contingency option following the decision of a number of firearms officers to step back from armed duties.
Discussions have been taking place with those officers throughout the weekend to understand their genuinely held concerns.
The number of officers who have now returned to armed duties is sufficient for us to no longer require external assistance to meet our counterterrorism responsibilities.
We are grateful to the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces personnel involved for their support.”