Deltapoll’s new figures will certainly put a spring in the Tories’ step heading into conference: they’ve closed the gap with Labour by eight points, with the Tories now on 28% and Labour on 44%. This follows Rishi’s big Net Zero rollback last week which, despite some uproar from the likes of Zac Goldsmith and Chris Skidmore, was broadly well-received by Tory MPs – and now seemingly the public. Starmer’s comments on Brexit last week will be on voters’ minds too. Claiming “we don’t want to diverge” from EU rules hasn’t gone unnoticed…

The Tories have also narrowed the gap on economic competence, climbing to 30% (+1) compared to Labour’s 42% (-2). Usual caveats, it is only one poll, still a mountain to climb; last week Rishi’s personal net favourability dropped to its lowest level since he became Prime Minister…