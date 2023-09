Colchester Tories have rowed in behind former double Olympic gold medal-winning rower James Cracknell as their parliamentary candidate for the General Election. He won on the first ballot last night from a list of six candidates. The seat is currently held by Will Quince, who is standing down. According to UK Polling Report, Cracknell will have a tough race on his hands – on current polling, Labour’s Pam Cox is in the lead.

Could be a photo finish…