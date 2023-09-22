TalkTV Fumbles Guest as Tice Quits

More bad news for personnel at the Baby Shard as Richard Tice announces he is jumping ship to GB news and will start as a presenter and contributor next week. Things remain tricky at TalkTV towers…

Guido can see why the Reform leader might want to depart the ailing broadcaster, especially as last night’s First Edition with Ian Collins brought on the wrong guest. To discuss whether class would play a role in the upcoming election, TalkTV producers had intended to bring on JL Partners’ neutral pollster Scarlett Maguire – but instead booked former Labour Party adviser Scarlett McGuire. It made for entertaining viewing. Still, at least they didn’t put the taxi driver on...