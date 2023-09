Even in the week of his bold new Net Zero rollback, new polling from YouGov shows Rishi’s net favourability has fallen to -45, the lowest since he became Prime Minister. 68% of Brits across the country have a negative view of him, while Tory voters specifically are still split 48% to 47%. Sir Keir isn’t exactly loved either on -25. Starmer’s net favourability is lower than that of his own party, which is on -15. Tories are at net zero in the polls…