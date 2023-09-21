WATCH: Kemi Clashes with Sky Host Over “Ludicrous” Driving Claims

Sparks were flying in the Sky News studio this morning as Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch collided with host Jayne Secker over last night’s decision to delay the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars. Secker’s claim the move won’t “really help the poorest in society” because they “don’t drive” wasn’t going to go unchallenged…

“If you step outside of London, come to my constituency, you will find the poorest in society drive because they live in a rural area… What you’ve said is actually quite astonishing… People who live in cities will be able to deal with this in a way that is quite different from people who live in towns and rural areas. We need to think about everybody, not just the metropolitan bubble.”

Secker pointed out she’s not from the metropolitan bubble, she’s from Newcastle (not exactly rural either). Even so, her view is one typical of the SW1 nexus mindset. “A ludicrous statement”…