Yesterday Guido reported on the Tories’ eyebrow-raising decision to exclude Susan Hall, their own London Mayoral candidate, from a main stage speaking slot at Conference. Given the Mayoral election is just months away, this seems like an open goal…

Guido hears Greg Hands is insisting it’s not a personal snub, and a decision was made to restrict the main hall slots to only members of the Cabinet. This, of course, doesn’t make sense: Andrew RT Davies and Douglas Ross have slots, and last time Guido checked, neither is in the Cabinet…

The Tories should be throwing everything they have at the London election. It is not a guaranteed win for Sadiq, as recent polling shows, and the ULEZ has proven wildly unpopular. In fact when the ULEZ came online last month, Rishi immediately blamed Khan and insisted he couldn’t do anything about it himself. So why isn’t he publicly backing the one person on the Tories’ side who can? Beating Labour in London could upend the narrative at the General Election…