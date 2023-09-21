Rishi’s more spirited side came out this morning in a testy exchange with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4. Following his roll back of Net Zero policies yesterday, Robinson accused Rishi of telling the public of things that “aren’t true“, and that his new plans were “all about politics“. Rishi was quick to retort: “This is absolutely about doing what I believe to be in the long term interests for the country.”

Rishi didn’t waste the opportunity to take a dig at his predecessors, claiming “I could take the easy way out. That’s what politicians have done previously”. A feistier Sunak showing some grit…