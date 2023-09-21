John Bercow’s efforts to revive his career after a lifelong ban from Parliament continue in earnest. The former Speaker-turned-Cameo star has now turned his hand to showbiz, and is joining series two of the US Show The Traitors. For those unfamiliar, apparently it is a show where the ‘celebrity’ – a loose term in this context – cast of ‘traitors’ work together to eliminate other contestants, known as the “Faithful”, who in turn are tasked with “discovering and banishing the Traitors by voting them out“. Guido’s unsure how John will perform here. On the one hand, he will make an excellent traitor. On the other, it is something of a popularity contest…