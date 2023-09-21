Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has written to ACoBA Chair Lord Pickles over Boris Johnson’s minor breach of ACoBA rules over the summer, when the former PM picked up a new column in the Daily Mail. He was found to have breached the watchdog’s rules on former ministers’ appointments by seeking advice on the role half an hour before it was announced online. Even Pickles himself agreed this was a minor breach, and said the rules themselves were in need of immediate reform…

Dowden agrees, and confirmed the government will push ahead with proposals to loosen rules over media appearances:

“…the Government is minded that media appearances, books or journalism should in due course be formally exempted from the business appointment rules (whilst still maintaining duty of confidentiality requirements). This recognises also the importance of the rights to free speech within the law. This ‘minded to’ approach is therefore guiding in the assessment of appropriate steps on this particular issue.”

No further action is being taken against Boris. He’s making the rules and breaking them…

Read the full letter below: