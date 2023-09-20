The agenda for Tory conference has been released… and the party’s own London Mayoral candidate Susan Hall has not been given a speaking slot in the main hall. Despite recent polling showing she has a fighting chance against Khan, Hall will only be appearing at fringe events. The Mayoral election is only about eight months away…

Zac Goldsmith got a full ten-minute address back in 2015, and both Douglas Ross and Andrew RT Davies have made the cut this time. Even though Sadiq is eminently beatable, Number 10 are keeping their distance from the campaign. They are worried she might say something distracting. A small, yet telling demonstration: Rishi hasn’t tweeted about Susan or her candidacy once, even on the day she won the nomination…

Hall is being unnecessarily handicapped. Khan isn’t guaranteed a third term, even if Corbyn stays out of it…