Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has attacked Sunak for announcing his Net Zero changes at the podium and not at the despatch box. “This is a major policy shift”, he complained, noting that the Commons business ended early yesterday “so there was plenty of time for this statement to be made.” Guido imagines how that would have looked…

Hoyle points out that “the unelected House of Lords will have the opportunity to scrutinise this change in direction this afternoon, when it hears the government’s response to a private notice question on this issue.” Hoyle can be relied on to lead a valiant Commons crusade…

Read the full statement below: