Rishi Delays Petrol Car Ban, Rolls Back Net Zero Pledges

“The climate change committee has rightly said you don’t reach net zero just by wishing it, but that’s what previous governments have done, both Labour and Conservative.”
Sunak’s Friday speech was moved last minute to this afternoon after his Net Zero rollback was leaked last night. The speech opened with what felt like a mission statement for the looming election – along with another shot at his predecessors:
Amid much chatter…
Here are the key changes:
Rishi’s thinking: “I care about reaching Net Zero by 2050 but on the current path, we risk losing the consent of British people.” Guido is looking forward to the aftermath…