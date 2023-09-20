Rishi Delays Petrol Car Ban, Rolls Back Net Zero Pledges

Sunak’s Friday speech was moved last minute to this afternoon after his Net Zero rollback was leaked last night. The speech opened with what felt like a mission statement for the looming election – along with another shot at his predecessors:

“The climate change committee has rightly said you don’t reach net zero just by wishing it, but that’s what previous governments have done, both Labour and Conservative.”

Amid much chatter…

Here are the key changes:

Petrol and diesel car ban delayed by five years to 2035, buy and sell second hand. Aligning with Europe…

Transition to heat pumps switch will be forced only when buying a new boiler, and from 2035.

Boiler upgrade scheme grant upped to £7,500.

Upcoming property energy efficiency requirements scrapped.

Future 7-bin requirement scrapped.

No new flight tax.

No ban on oil and gas in the North Sea.

Ban on onshore wind is being lifted.

Rishi’s thinking: “I care about reaching Net Zero by 2050 but on the current path, we risk losing the consent of British people.” Guido is looking forward to the aftermath…