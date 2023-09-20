Gina Miller’s vanity project – the True and Fair Party – is still in debt a year since its last accounts were published. New Companies House documents show the company is far from ready for an election, painting a bleak picture for the arch-remoaner’s party finances. As she’s the only employee, it isn’t hard to guess whose fault that is…

The numbers make grim reading for Gina, who is otherwise still gallantly campaigning on TV. She should consider having her own party conference, she might get a chance to raise some much needed funds…