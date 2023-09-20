The Office for National Statistics reports the Consumer Prices Index rose by 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July. Hunt is capitalising on the economist-defying decrease and said his plan is “the only path to sustainably higher growth.” The OECD predicted yesterday that UK inflation will fall to 2.9% next year. Buoying news for Rishi’s team…

The BoE is predicted to tighten up again on Thursday with a 0.25% hike in interest rates. Free market economist Julian Jessop says the Bank “should have hit the pause button on interest rates several meetings ago to assess the full impact of the tight squeeze that is already in place. Even if the MPC does decide to hike one more time this week, they should signal that rates are then on hold for a long period.” All eyes on Threadneedle Street tomorrow…