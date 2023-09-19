A bad start to the week for Rishi, as an Ipsos poll reveals his net satisfaction rating has hit a new record low of -44, equalling Theresa May’s ratings shortly before she left office. Some good news for the PM, however, is that there’s no surge in support for Sir Keir Starmer either, with his net satisfaction rating coming to -22. Only 38% of people think Labour is ready for government, down from 43% in July.

Rishi won’t take much solace in Starmer’s ratings though, as Labour holds a 20-point lead, and nearly 86% of adults believe Britain needs “a fresh team of leaders” including 65% of Tory voters. This is 10% higher than in March 2010, when Gordon Brown’s government was in its final throes.

It is a truism that there are only two types of general election; “time for change” and “don’t let the other guys ruin it”. Can you guess which type the coming general election will be?