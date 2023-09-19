New statistics from the Home Office reveal the taxpayer is now forking out £8 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotels, with most of the cost coming out of the foreign aid budget. The overall cost of the government’s asylum and accommodation system is now a whopping £3 billion overall. Yvette Cooper points out that the cost of hotel accommodation has gone up by a third since Rishi promised to end hotel use. Labour say they will end hotel use – without explaining how.

Emma Churchill, the Home Office Director General for Migration and Borders, raked in a bonus of between £15-20,000 on top of her £135,000 salary before she departed for the Cabinet Office. A reminder that more migrants were detected crossing the channel in the first weekend of this month than the entirety of March…

Despite the eye-watering sums and unprecedented asylum claims, Guido hears officials are quietly of the view that the worst has passed, and the Home Office is beginning to break the backlog. Productivity is supposedly up, and claims are finally being processed quicker. Given the appalling state of these figures, you’d hope so. The proof will be in the pudding…