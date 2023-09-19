Khan’s got a new line on ULEZ which is sure to buoy the spirits of outer London builders and carers. After jetting into New York for a shoulder-rubbing climate conference, he said at a business conference today that ULEZ was “the classic best ever two-for-one offer you will ever receive.” Khan, helpful as ever, explained at the Concordia business summit:

“The same things that cause climate change, cause air pollution… Nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and carbon emissions. If you deal with one, you deal with the other.”

It’s a shame that the official independent assessment by Jacobs concluded the scheme would result in a -1% average exposure to nitrogen oxide and “negligible reductions (-0.1%) in average exposure to PM2.5“. Speaking of particulate matter, any chance of dealing with the toxic air on the Tube?

The good news is Khan is giving a speech at the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit tomorrow. He’s the only UK politician invited, which he will be pleased to know. There’s plenty to talk about: according to Atmosfair, jetting from London to New York and back pumps out roughly 986kg of CO2 per passenger. In total, his team will rack up a whopping 41,412 air miles. That’s a lot of hot air…