Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is continuing to do a “f*****g good job” by thinking of new and innovative solutions to school infrastructure. Keegan noted in the Commons this afternoon that she when met Portakabin-confined pupils at a local school, they “were all petitioning me to stay in the Portakabin, because they actually preferred it to the classroom.” Labour are complaining that the Tories did not “fix the roofs when the sun was shining”…