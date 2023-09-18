Hopes for a quiet Monday over at Labour HQ on Blackfriars Road went up in smoke this morning as the eco-army arrived to call for Keir to cancel new fossil fuel licenses. This follows the debut of their “Keir Thatcher” character at Parliament Square on Saturday…

Along with the usual banners, chains, and beards, the XR protestors poured fake oil over the front steps and set off smoke grenades after climbing the portico. Releasing toxic particulate matter into the atmosphere…

Smoke bombs contain toxic arsenic, potassium, chlorine, and copper along with the particulates that are central to the global warming theory. The eco-loons’ repeated use of dangerous smoke grenades tells us they’re happy for puppies to die and the sun to blot out as long as they get the attention they want. Despite any sadness Keir might feel for Extinction Rebellion’s blatant disregard for the environment, Guido is sure that the Labour leader is happy to take the flack. XR’s anger is always a vote-winner…