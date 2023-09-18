Holden Insists Government “Focused” On Building HS2, Evades Question on Scrapping Manchester Leg

With Transport Minister Huw Merriman otherwise engaged, Richard Holden deputised for what turned into a tense Commons clash with Labour’s Louise Haigh over HS2. Despite Mark Harper’s assurances a few weeks ago that the high speed rail route will go all the way to Manchester by 2041, Holden’s coy responses in the Chamber this afternoon are casting fresh doubts. Haigh obviously relished her new “great rail betrayal” slogan… even if her colleague Pat McFadden claimed Labour haven’t made a final decision over the weekend.

Despite claiming “construction continues in earnest“, Holden’s refusal to commit at the despatch box to building the Manchester leg will, like Downing Street’s ambivalence last week, suggest they’re about to hit the brakes. Scrapping or delaying the Northern leg could save £35 billion for tax cuts before the election…
mdi-tag-outline HS2
mdi-account-multiple-outline Richard Holden
mdi-timer September 18 2023 @ 16:48 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments