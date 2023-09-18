Fresh off another loss at the start of this week, it’s more bad news for Jolyon. The latest Good Law Project’s finances mirror their results in the courts, with regular and one-off donations falling from £4.2 million to £3.9 million in 2023. Crowdfunding also dropped by two-thirds from £1,862,978 to £601,025. Realising that contributions were essentially funding the government’s legal costs may have put donors off…

Jolyon would no doubt claim that the GLP’s net-surplus of £318,813 is a victory, despite this being a notable drop from £2,653,349 in 2022. However, the non-profit increased their expenditure this year, boosting their headcount to 27, up from just 16 in 2022. More hands doesn’t equal more wins…

Hat-tip: Steve Wilson