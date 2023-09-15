Rishi Orders Ban on American XL Bully Dog Breed

Rishi has finally confirmed the inevitable and ordered a ban on the American XL Bully after a series of violent attacks. The ban will come into force by the end of the year. Rishi said this morning:

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly-trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behaviour, and it cannot go on. While owners will already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public. Today I have tasked Ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with a view to then outlawing it.”