Rishi Orders Ban on American XL Bully Dog Breed

Rishi has finally confirmed the inevitable and ordered a ban on the American XL Bully after a series of violent attacks. The ban will come into force by the end of the year. Rishi said this morning:

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly-trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behaviour, and it cannot go on. While owners will already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public. Today I have tasked Ministers to bring together police and experts to firstly define the breed of dog behind these attacks, with a view to then outlawing it.”

Not just paw-ly trained dogs…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer September 15 2023 @ 11:48 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments