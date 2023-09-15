Do not prevent the Council from deciding to continue progressing the plan through examination; and (This) will remain in force until withdrawn by the Secretary of State.

The letter ended in a stern warning to the Council leader that should she ignore these directions, she would take “further intervention action to ensure that an up-to-date local plan is in place“. Another crusader joins the fight against NIMBYism…

A government source tells Guido:

“This is another example of duplicitous LibDems blocking new homes. Just like Labour, they play politics and will not take decisions in the long term interests of families and young people. They are not fit to govern.”

Read the full letter below: