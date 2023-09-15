Humza Yousaf seems to be getting desperate in his attempts to put ground between himself and Sturgeon. At the Edinburgh Fringe, Iain Dale asked the First Minister what differentiated him from his predecessor. As someone so vociferous in his opposition to the ‘continuity candidate’ label, you would think Humza could come up with a major policy divergence or shift in strategy. Apparently not. The main point of difference Humza could muster was “being a father”…

The First Minister continued:

“For me, how will I differentiate myself? Look, I’m different to Nicola. There’s lots of things we share in common, but, you know, what drives me is not just being the First Minister, but being a father of two girls and I try to look at how I can improve their lives and the lives of actually all of our future generations”.

As Andrea Leadsom found out, making political capital out of parenthood can be unwise in the most favourable circumstances. It goes without saying, Nicola Sturgeon’s personal history doesn’t help Humza’s case.