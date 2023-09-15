Foreign diplomats owe London £150 million in congestion charge debt, junior foreign minister David Rutley has revealed. That amounts to £18.60 per Londoner, or roughly half a round at the Red Lion…

Diplomats claim the charge is a tax (understandably), which would make them exempt from paying it. Rutley, however, said: “We consider that there are no legal grounds to exempt diplomatic missions and international organisations from the London congestion charge.” You could forgive them for wanting to swerve the fee which punishes ordinary Londoners for going to work…

It follows the revelation that 15 serious and significant offences, including sexual assault and drunk-driving, were allegedly committed by diplomats between 2019-2022. The US embassy accumulated the largest debt, owing the city more than £14 million, while China racked up a £8 million bill and Russia £6 million. Will Sadiq Kahn force them to pay the ULEZ…