The SNP has accused Labour of showing“desperation” in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election campaign, just as a new poll sees the SNP’s lead in Scotland grow to 11 points. According to the Daily Record, the Labour Party made an offer to all UK staff to “cover all travel to Rutherglen, accommodation, and travel either back to London or on to Liverpool for Labour Party Conference”. SNP MP David Linden said the move stank of “desperation”. Not all parties have use of a luxury motorhome…

This all comes as new polling from YouGov shows the SNP increasing their lead over Labour by 7 points. The poll now puts the SNP on 38% to Labour’s 27%. Although this might explain Labour’s desperation, the party is still the favourite in Rutherglen. John Curtice argued these figures would not be enough for the SNP to hold Rutherglen, with the party still down 5 points since Sturgeon’s resignation. Polling aggregator UK Polling Report also points to a narrow Labour victory.

Despite this, Guido wouldn’t write-off the SNP. They have experience dealing with tricky numbers.