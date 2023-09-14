Westminster Dog of the Year Winners Announced

Today marked the return of the much-loved Westminster Dog of the Year contest, organised by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust. It didn’t disappoint. Nineteen pooches vied for the gongs, all accompanied by their determined Parliamentary owners. Some MPs take this contest very, very seriously…

The first award up for grabs was the Sir David Amess Pawblic Vote, with over 5,000 members of the public casting their ballots. Although his owner expressed surprise, there was only ever going to be one winner. Congratulations go to Rosie Duffield’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Paco.

With Paco winning the hearts and minds of the public, attention then turned to the main event. The bronze medal went to James Daly’s Black Labrador, Bertie, who is known for being “the goodest of boys” and his “unique character“. In second was Anna McMorrin’s Working Cocker Spaniel, Cadi. Cadi’s “gorgeous smile that warms hearts” obviously worked its charm. Taking home the top prize with fur-st place however, was Mims Davies’ 10-year old cockapoo TJ. Mims says TJ is “incredibly friendly, gentle, patient, cuddly, curious, loyal, well behaved, clever, devoted, little bundle of energy, playful and entertaining“. The judges were head over paws in love…

Congratulations to all the winners!