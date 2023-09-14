WATCH: Hancock Gets “Absolutely Destroyed” in SAS: Who Dares Wins Trailer

Hancock’s back for another round of TV glory, with the trailer for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins finally releasing today. According to chief instructor Billy Billingham, Matt wasn’t given any slack in the gruelling show, revealing:

“In the interrogation bit, he gets destroyed, absolutely destroyed. At the time I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, maybe this is a bit much?’ But no, he deserved it.”

The series kicks off on 26th September. Matt claimed it was “one of the toughest physical and mental things” he’s ever done. The £45,000 check should help ease the pain…