TalkTV have announced an emergency reshuffle of their morning line-up to try and revive the channel. As Guido first reported, Jeremy Kyle and Nicola Thorp are taking the morning slot from Julia Hartley-Brewer – who leaves big high heels to fill. The new show, Talk Today, will run from 6a.m. to 9.30a.m from Mondays to Thursdays. Hartley-Brewer is moving to an afternoon show between 1p.m. and 3p.m., while Rosanna Lockwood fills Jeremy Kyle’s old slot at 7pm. A great day for Nicola, who is also to be congratulated on being five months pregnant. Something TalkTV bosses learned after she’d signed her new contract.

Scott Taunton, News UK’s President of Broadcasting, is insisting “TalkTV is delivering to growing audiences across the UK and beyond“, which will be news to everyone else. Last time Guido checked, the audience was shrinking, not growing…