A case of butterfingers almost delayed the passage of the SNP’s hated short term lets bill in the Scottish Parliament after four SNP MSPs – including Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and Justice Secretary Angela Constance – voted with the Tories by accidentally pressing the wrong button. Thus joining usually lonely veteran rebel Fergus Ewing…

The SNP wants to force short term let owners to apply for a licence and shell out anywhere from £250 to £5,869 if they want to continue trading. Only 90 applications have been received in Edinburgh so far. Goodnight sweet Fringe…