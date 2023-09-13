WATCH: Does London Back Jeremy Corbyn for London Mayor?

Last week’s Redfield and Wilton polling for Times Radio showed Jeremy Corbyn could win a whopping 15% of the vote in the London Mayoral Election. If he stood, he’d come in third, denying Sadiq a third term and handing victory to Susan Hall and the Conservatives. Guido has already endorsed Jezza – #Tories4Corbyn is back – and wants him to give it a go. While he thinks it over, Guido’s News Editor Adam Cherry hit the streets of London this morning to find out if voters want Jeremy to enter the race as much as the Tories…