Tobias Ellwood has resigned as the Chair of the Defence Select Committee. There were whispers swirling today that he was to face a no-confidence motion as soon as tomorrow, with Mark Francois and Richard Drax leading the charge for the Tories to turf him out. Kevin Jones and Derek Twigg were doing the same for Labour. This all kicked off after Ellwood claimed Afghanistan was a “country transformed” with security “vastly improved” since the Taliban seized power in 2021. Sounds like he’s jumped before he was pushed…