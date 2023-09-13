Conference season is looming, and with the Tories still 20 points behind Labour in the polls and the Chancellor refusing to budge on tax cuts, Guido hears Richard Tice’s Reform UK are capitalising on public dissatisfaction with its upcoming conference at the Hilton on 7th October. The tickets sold out five weeks in advance…

Attendance has doubled from last year and Guido hears that tickets for a schmoozy gala dinner, going for £125 a pop, have nearly all sold out as well. Money talks…

A Reform source tells Guido:

“We are happy that those who joined last year have seen fit to trust us, and stay with us, and more importantly are getting active, in the last week alone I’ve heard of local public meetings getting upwards of 50 attendees, this time last year we would have been pleased with 10…“

10 Reformers would be in a better mood than 100 Tories at the moment…