Green energy tycoon and Labour bankroller, Dale Vince, is yet again putting profit before his own principles. This time, he’s facing opposition from local Green Party councillors over his proposed plan to develop a Stroud office building into 18 flats. Their list of environmental complaints is long and includes:

Because there is no design and access statement, we assume the proposed development is non-sustainable and is not energy efficient.

There is no consideration for double or triple glazing for soundproofing or sustainable energy.

Cycle and recycling facilities are inadequate.

There are no EV charging points.

The flats are very mean in size.

Conservation experts also add that, without mitigation, the plans “do not adequately address the requirements of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017″…

This is far from the first time Just Stop Oil-loving Dale has put his anti-growth ideals on the back burner. He also made £65 million selling ‘dirty gas’ and plans to launch his own fleet of jet-fuel burning domestic airliners. His eco-agenda increasingly seems to apply to others…