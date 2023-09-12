Sleepy Joe Cut Off After Telling Reporters “I’m Going to Bed”

Sleepy Joe Biden lived up to his name at a press conference in Vietnam yesterday, as he told reporters “I’m going to bed”. Clearly not coping well with jet lag, The President’s rambling rant went on:

“As a matter of fact, I think it’s l-less likely to cause that kind of- conflict. I don’t uh… anyway, I just think there are other things on leaders’ minds. and they r-respond t-to what’s needed at the time. l-l-look. nobody. likes. having… celebrated… international meetings. if you don’t know what you want at the meeting. If you don’t have a game plan. He may have a game plan, he just hasn’t shared it with me. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to bed”.

The Leader of the Free World, everyone…